BIKE BOOBY-TRAP: 'Someone is going to be seriously injured'

SABOTAGED: Bicycle Users Group riders Paul Overton, John Clark, Trevor Hanratty and Dave Gillespie with thumb tacks thrown on the road. Alistair Brightman

FRASER Coast seniors are among bike riders being targeted by traps set by unknown attackers.

Bicycle User Group members David Gillespie believes the Hervey Bay club's morning rides are at risk from vigilantes trying to harm riders.

For the past nine months, BUG members have noticed thumb tacks thrown onto their group's regular morning route along the Esplanade, from Main St to Beach Rd.

Mr Gillepsie picked up more than 100 tacks on Tuesday, prompting him to speak out.

"Racing bikes have very slim flat wheels which means you can't control them when you get an instant flat,” he said.

"Most of our members are over 65 and just want to be fit and active.

"We even have a few ladies over 80 and I would hate to think what would happen if they had a crash because of this.

"We have even had one lady vow she wouldn't ride any more because of it.

"Someone is going to be seriously injured. We can be going about 30km/h when we hit them.”

Mr Gillespie says club riders have had 12 punctures from the tacks.

Three weeks ago, a member got an instant flat tyre and riders behind them ran into each other.

"This is obviously being done by someone who does not like cyclists,” Mr Gillespie said.

"I think they would have to be thrown from the window of a car or from the caravan park.

"We try to go out of our way not to cause stress, by riding early before there is a lot of traffic on the road.”

Mr Gillespie's advice to anyone irritate by cyclists was to be patient.

"It says when you get your licence you must overtake safely and that doesn't always happen,” he said.