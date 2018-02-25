Bike issue ends West's first race early

IT WAS supposed to be the day the World Supersport Champtionship was turned on its head by a committed Anthony West.

The former MotoGP rider left no stone unturned in his quest to compete this season.

He sold his beloved car, dirtbikes, equipment and gear to raise enough money to not only compete alongside the WorldSSP's best riders, but to be a genuine threat to the title on the back of his ability.

While practice and qualifying went well - he started fifth in what was his full-time return to the class - his dream to start the season with a strong performance at Phillip Island was dashed by the second turn.

A mechanical issue with his Kawasaki ZX-6R forced his retirement in the first lap, and he was unable to rejoin the field when the race restarted despite his crew's best efforts.

Defending champion, Frenchman Lucas Mahias, won, with Switzerland's Randy Krummenacher second. Sandro Courese was third.

The second race of the series will be at Thailand's Chang International Circuit on March 23-25.