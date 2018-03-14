Bike riders unite for our troops

HELPING OUT TROOPS: The Independent Riders Fraser Coast branch held its fifth annual Poker Run on Saturday. The riders raised money for military service care packages to send to troops overseas.

DID you see a bunch of motorbikes on the road this weekend and wonder what the fuss was about?

Fraser Coast based group Independent Riders, made up of bike enthusiasts, hosted their annual Poker Run on Saturday.

About 70 bikes travelled from pub to pub to raise money for gifts to send to Australian troops currently overseas. Group member Julie Bellert has a son deployed to Iraq, and knows how much it means for the soldiers to get a gift from their home country.

Julie Bellert's son Sean, is currently deployed in Iraq. Valerie Horton

"My son says getting a package is the highlight of his day,” Ms Bellert said.

"They are doing something that's very hard, and sending them a package is a way of saying thank you.”

The Poker Run involved the group going to five different pubs around the Childers area, with participants picking up a card at each location.

Whoever had the best poker hand at the end of the day was the winner.

The weekend event raised about $4000.

Participant Michael Tucker. Valerie Horton

The Independent Riders will continue fund-raising for the troops throughout the year, with the public invited to make donations at Wilcox Bike Shop in Maryborough.

The group hosts multiple events each year, and is well known by their Toy Run, around Christmas time.