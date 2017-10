POLICE are investigating a bike theft from a Scarness newsagency.

About 3pm on Monday, the bike owner entered the newsagency on Charlton Esplanade.

Minutes later, the person returned to find the bike missing.

Police are appealing for information to find the blue and white Alamode mountain bike.

A blue and white helmet was also stolen.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Hervey Bay police on 4128 5333.