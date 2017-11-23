Bikers invite all to join their fundraiser

Independent Riders Fraser Coast (back from left) Cliff Leader and Michael Tucker with the Adventure Team from Fraser Coast Family Networks (from left) Krystal Davies, Elle Beauchamp and Kylie Stackman who has received donations with more donations and toys coming in the lead up to the IRFC Toy Run on December 3.

Independent Riders Fraser Coast (back from left) Cliff Leader and Michael Tucker with the Adventure Team from Fraser Coast Family Networks (from left) Krystal Davies, Elle Beauchamp and Kylie Stackman who has received donations with more donations and toys coming in the lead up to the IRFC Toy Run on December 3. Boni Holmes

HELPING make Christmas a little brighter for the children, the Independent Riders Fraser Coast have been busy organising their annual Toy Run.

The riders have welcomed local businesses and the biker community to join them in their fourth annual fundraiser.

IRFC's Michael Tucker said the event continued to get bigger and better each year.

"This year we believe this event is growing into a great Fraser Coast event with community and social groups getting more involved and working together," he said.

"We are expecting car and bike enthusiasts from as far south as the Gold Coast and north to Rockhampton.

"With good weather we are hoping to exceed last year's attendance as well as money and goods raised."

Michael said they had already received support from groups and community organisations including Independent Riders (Fraser Coast, Moreton Bay and Capricorn Coast branches), MACE Wide Bay and Central Queensland chapters, Maryborough Ford Club, Conrodders Hot Rod and Customs Hervey Bay, Patriots Qld Wide Bay MMC, Loners SMC, Bay Riders, and Bikers for Autism.

Aldershot, Tinana and Yengarie rural fire brigades will lead the cars on departure and again from the Botanical Gardens.

The IRFC has also received prizes and money from businesses including Richers Transport, Maryborough Ford Club, Fraser Coast Regional Council and Shannons Insurance.

There will be a sausage sizzle at Westside Tavern run by the local army cadets, before departure.

Event merchandise including shirts and patches will be available to purchase and there will be cash raffles, lucky door and major raffle. All money raised will go to Fraser Coast Family Network, Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary and MACE (Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment).

The group was holding a stall at Station Square Shopping Centre selling raffles and taking donations and toys. "From our stall at Station Square we have already given the benefactors $1500 and hope this will reach $3000 mark by December 3," Michael said.

IRFC will be at Station Square tomorrow, November 24, and December 1 and 2.

Toys and donations can also be collected by phoning Julie 0417 215 078, Michael 0409 575 284 or Mark 0450940169.

TOY RUN

The Independent Riders Fraser Coast will host their fourth annual Toy Run on Sunday, December 3 with registrations at the Westside Tavern, Gympie Rd, Tinana from 7am.

Riders and drivers will depart from the tavern at 9am sharp, head onto Bruce Hwy, left at Pallas St to Saltwater Creek Rd, regrouping at Botanical Gardens via Booral before heading down The Esplanade and finishing with live entertainment at the Miners Arms, Torbanlea via Takura.

Cost is a gold coin.