Bikes worth $2000 stolen from Hervey Bay properties

TWO bicycles worth a combined $2000 have been snatched from properties in walking distance of each other.

A BMX lowrider worth $1000 was taken from a property on Limpus St in Urangan between 1am and 6am on Tuesday.

Police said the black bike which had an "eye ball sticker" on the front handle bars was taken from an undercover area attached to the side of the house.

The bike has black wheels with red rims.

A mountain bike, also worth $1000, was stolen from a unit in Shell St between 8pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday.

Police said the bike was chained to the balcony of the unit.

The owners of the mountain bike reportedly heard a bang but couldn't see anyone when they looked outside the window.

Police are investigating both thefts. A police spokesman said there was no evidence the two were related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.