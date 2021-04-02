Bikie bust linked to alleged Bay drug trafficking ring

Hervey Bay police have helped arrest a member of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang. Photo: File

Hervey Bay police have helped arrest a member of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang. Photo: File

A joint operation between the Hervey Bay Criminal Investigation Branch and Logan Major and Organised Crime Squad has resulted in the arrest of an alleged member of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang.

A 31-year-old man was charged with numerous offences including trafficking dangerous drugs and unlawfully supplying firearms.

The Chronicle understands the man arrested is the partner of Jade Beech who, along with her father Kim and other co-accused, were arrested in February over their alleged part in a drug ring operating between the two cities.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Adam Baillie said the the Logan Major and Organised Crime Squad worked hard with their Hervey Bay counterparts to create opportunities to target illicit activities and make the community a safer place.

The investigation targeted members of motorcycle gangs moving into the Logan community.

The arrested man is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrate court on Saturday April 3.