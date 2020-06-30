Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A top ranking bikie has been charged after allegedly smuggling whopping amounts of methylamphetamine and cocaine.
A top ranking bikie has been charged after allegedly smuggling whopping amounts of methylamphetamine and cocaine.
Crime

High-ranking Bandidos' bikie charged after massive meth bust

by KASEY WILKINS
30th Jun 2020 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGH ranking member of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang has been charged after allegedly smuggling methylamphetamine and cocaine into the state.

Barry Salter, a 55-year-old Claremont man, was charged this morning in a joint operation between Tasmania Police's Serious Organised Crime Division and the Australian Federal Police's National Anti-Gangs Squad.

Salter was the president of the Hobart chapter of the Bandidos when he was charged in relation to the trafficking of more than half a kilo of methylamphetamine and 83 grams of cocaine into the state, which was intercepted on the Spirit of Tasmania in Devonport in December, police will allege.

Detective Acting Inspector Nikala Parsons said this arrest followed on from the large-scale police operation conducted at Dover on June 10.

"Seven people have now been charged in connection with this seizure," she said.

"The disruption of these organised criminal entities within Tasmania will continue through the collaborative efforts of our partnership agencies, such as the National Anti-Gangs Squad."

Salter is expected to appear in Hobart Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Originally published as Bikie charged after massive meth bust

bandidos motorcycle club barry salter crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vandals use blade to wreck new-look park days after opening

        premium_icon Vandals use blade to wreck new-look park days after opening

        Crime The new section of the park was open for less than three days before it was damaged with a blade

        Woman hospitalised after crashing car into yard

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after crashing car into yard

        News An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after crashing into a fence

        LETTER: World is going mad around us

        premium_icon LETTER: World is going mad around us

        Letters to the Editor Letter writers weigh in on COVID, euthanasia and cancer fundraising

        CASHING IN: How sport clubs will spent $78k in grants

        premium_icon CASHING IN: How sport clubs will spent $78k in grants

        News Ten sports and community groups will share in $78,000