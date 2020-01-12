Bikie widow sells luxury home after $600k law suit

THE grieving widow of a murdered bikie has quietly sold their palatial riverfront Gold Coast home after she was sued by a Gold Coast mortgage broker who is awaiting trial for cocaine dealing.

Alexandra Leigh Ross, from Coomera, widow of Comanchero bikie Shane Anthony Ross who was shot dead during a clandestine meeting at a Tallebudgera park on October 18, sold the home on Boxing Day, property records show.

The five-bedroom house Coomera Waters house was put up for "urgent" sale in late November, with an asking price of $1.95m.

76 Brindabella Close, Coomera Waters, Qld 4209. Picture: Supplied

The sale price and the identity of the purchaser has not been revealed.

Mr Ross' body was found under a bridge with a gunshot wound to his head, just days after his friend Cameron Martin died in a single-vehicle crash.

The couple married in 2016 and had a lavish reception in Sydney's Ivy nightclub ballroom complete with Cirque du Soleil style acrobatic entertainment, and Brazilian dancers.

The house was listed on November 28, two days after Mrs Ross was slapped with a $601,162 lawsuit by a company owned by George Boulos, 44, from Surfers Paradise, who is separately charged with dealing drugs.

76 Brindabella Close, Coomera Waters, Qld 4209. Picture: Supplied

The suit alleges Mrs Ross owes the money because she and her husband, and his clothing company Monstr Pty Ltd, borrowed cash from Boulos's company Fast Capital Pty Ltd in January 2017.

Monstr Clothing founder and accused bikie Shane Ross (centre), of Coomera, 36, and wife Alexandra outside Campbelltown Local Court where he was convicted over a sophisticated luxury car fraud syndicate.

She signed a mortgage over her half-share of the $1.5m Coomera home she shared with her husband to secure the loan, and a guarantee the loan would be repaid, Fast Capital alleges in the claim.

The loan was due to be repaid on April 29 but Monstr "has refused, neglected or otherwise failed to repay the loan", the claim states.

Fast Capital is also seeking the money be repaid by Mr Ross's estate, and by his company Monstr.

George Boulos outside Southport Court. Picture: Jason O'Brien

It was filed in the District Court in Brisbane, Ms Ross has not filed a defence to the claims.

Mrs Ross and her late husband built the three-level house two years ago and it has a security system made up of networked cameras and a video intercom.

It also has a 14 foot pontoon fronting the Coomera River.

Shortly before his death, Ross was convicted in Campbelltown Local Court for his role in a sophisticated luxury car fraud syndicate.

In separate proceedings, Boulos, the sole owner of Fast Capital, was committed to stand trial in August on more than 180 charges related to dealing thousands of dollars worth of cocaine from his Southport office, including a charge of trafficking.