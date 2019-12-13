Bikini model confronts intruder naked

An Instagram model has hit back at claims she staged a robbery to gain more followers.

American model Danii Banks, known for posting racy lingerie content to her more than 2.5 millions followers, can be seen on CCTV footage confronting an intruder while naked.

Many have labelled it a stunt, however the 29-year-old took to her social media to dismiss the rumours.

She has been accused of staging a robbery to gain more followers. Picture: Supplied

"I woke up to my incident on TMZ. I have to say one thing. This world is a disgusting place," Banks said in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

"For people to even say I could make this up or it was staged is a disgusting thing."

The video shows the model, also known for sharing booty snaps, with her bare backside to the camera, walking up to the armed intruder in her apartment.

As the security camera is angled downward, no faces can be seen.

"I was in shock and the video was from a dog camera hence why it was no faces it points down!!! And it is used to view your dogs live video. It only records the first time it detects motion why I don't have more video clips," Banks explained.

In CCTV footage, the model confronts an armed intruder while naked. Picture: Supplied

According to the model, the man was tipped off about something she had in her home and was coming for that.

"He couldn't find it and clearly why he didn't take anything else that's all he wanted. My apartment is small, when I heard a noise I jumped up to walk out and see wtf was happening. I was sleeping naked which is normal," she said.

"I know I was set up. Cannot mention names but that's all. The police will def find him."

Banks claims she was woken by her dogs barking during the night last week when the incident unfolded.

Banks is disgusted by those who think she would stage something so ‘traumatising’. Picture: Supplied

The footage shows her slowly stepping into the living room of her Georgia home, while naked, to investigate.

She claims the intruder, who she describes as a light-skinned black male, ordered her to open the safe in her home, which was empty.

According to Banks, he allegedly pushed the model onto her bed and left without stealing anything.

TMZ reported Banks called the police who arrived at the scene to find her front door had been forced open.



The report also said police found the model "hysterical and crying" after the attempted robbery at gunpoint.

Banks went on to thank "everyone" who had "been there for her" in her Instagram post, saying the leaked video has given her hope that someone may recognise the man's voice and come forward.

"I was in hopes the video being leaked would bring someone to recognise his voice and come forward hoping to save other lives since mine was blessed that day," Banks said.

"So screw anyone who says I staged something so traumatising, you're disgusting. By him not stealing anything else even more showed me that he came in for a little stack of money I had on my counter where he walked directly towards."

She then raged at those who accused her french bulldog of not retaliating.

"They are the nicest dogs on earth. My big dog was barking. FYI. They don't bite so for you a holes saying my dogs were too calm. Shut the f up about that too! Best believe a rottie coming soon," she wrote.