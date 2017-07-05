Bilambil already beat the men; now it wants a title

LAST HURRAH: Bilambil Touch duo Olivia Attenborough-Doyle and Tarryn Aiken will compete at the Junior State Cup. It's the first time Bilambil is represented at the annual Queensland Touch tournament.

BILAMBIL's Under-18 Girls team knows adversity.

The team, most of which played as South Tweed at last year's Junior State Cup, joined Bilambil Touch to ensure its top-quality players could qualify for Queensland.

Bilambil president Mick Kennedy and the committee welcomed the group with open arms, and the Les Watego-coached team was thrust into a men's comp.

"A few of the older men thought it was a novelty at first but as soon as they realised the girls knew what they were doing they didn't take us for granted anymore,” Watego said.

"We were playing with South Tweed but they didn't have a competition. We went out to Bilambil, approached Mick, and said we had a few girls we wanted to qualify for the State Cup.

"They embraced us, opened the doors and said to come out.”

They came, competed, and they conquered.

While there was some conjecture over the grade (Watego settled on C-grade), it didn't take long for the girls to take control of - and win - the grand final.

Australian representative Tarryn Aiken and Olivia Attenborough-Doyle have represented three different associations at Queensland Touch's showpiece event, but the result, surprisingly, has remained unchanged.

"We played for Palm Beach, two for Tweed, and our final year for Bilambil,” Attenborough-Doyle said. "We've lost the quarter final each year.

"Hopefully we can get to the grand final this year, that's our goal.”

Aiken fulfilled a sporting dream when she played for Australia at the Youth Trans-Tasman Series.

While she enjoyed that experience, her sole focus this week is to help Bilambil win - and the 17-year-old believes they can.

"I think we look a lot stronger this year. There's some tough competition but we can do it,” she said.

Attenborough-Doyle said Watego would serve as the team's inspiration.

The squad's long-term coach, Watego taught the girls "everything they know” about touch football, and Attenborough-Doyle said they wanted to send him out a winner in their last campaign together.

"We just want to do it for our coach Les,” she said.

"He's the best mentor we've had, and he's one of the most inspirational coaches we've had.

"Everything we've learned has come from him so we'd love to do it for him.”