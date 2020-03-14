Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bill Gates has left the Microsoft board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
Bill Gates has left the Microsoft board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
Technology

Bill Gates to leave Microsoft board

14th Mar 2020 9:03 AM

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the world's most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.

The billionaire and his wife Melinda run one of the world's largest charities, the Gates Foundation, which has billions in assets and funds global health programmes to combat disease and poverty.

Gates quit his full-time executive role at Microsoft in 2008 and remained as chairman of the board till 2014. Since then he has been a board member.

"It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years," Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said.

With the departure of Gates from Microsoft Board, it will now consist of 12 members, the company said.

Gates also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, where he has served since 2004.

bill gates microsoft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man steals uncle’s gold bracelet

        premium_icon Man steals uncle’s gold bracelet

        News The nine carat gold bracelet was normally kept in a jewellery box

        Bay cop braves charity shave

        premium_icon Bay cop braves charity shave

        News The campaign encourages people to shave, cut or colour their hair to help families...

        Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

        premium_icon Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

        Crime A murder investigation is underway in the Mary Valley.

        Coronavirus sees candidates take drastic measures in fight against disease

        premium_icon Coronavirus sees candidates take drastic measures in fight...

        News Council candidate has called for the ECQ to take drastic action