Bill Langer honours grandfather's legacy 90 years on

THE low-lit room out the back of 187 Adelaide St has barely changed in almost a century.

Floor-to-ceiling shelves are stacked with shoe boxes just as they have been since 1926.

When it's quiet or he needs a break, Bill Langer sits here, at the pine table crafted by his grandfather, and take s a deep breath.

Leather.

In his Grandfather's foot steps ... the desk Bill Langer's grandfather made. Valerie Horton

The familiar smell is comforting. It represents the quality three generations of his family have brought to the Maryborough community through Langers Broadway Shoe Store.

It transports him to the best times of his life.

Sitting on the floor as a school boy, passing the time teaching one of the stores many pet budgies to say "Grosby shoes”.

Working as a young man each day with his loved wife Joan, who stayed by his side and shared his vision until her passing two years ago.

This room is his sanctuary just as it was for the men who sat there before him.

Henry William Langer had been a boot repairman in the old Royal Hotel building before opening the doors to the store for the first time nine decades ago with his wife Mary.

Bill's father Henry James Langer and his wife Edna took over in the 30s.

When he finished school Bill had a five-year stint in the hardware industry. This gave him enough time to know he belonged back in the shoe store and the chance to meet Joan who he married aged 27.

While the couple shared decades of treasured memories, there were no children to keep the family business going. Doing so is both a burden and an honour for Bill who has no intention of letting his family down.

He hopes to see the business celebrates 100 years. Speaking to the Chronicle ahead of today's The Story of... launch, the series sponsor looks to the front of his shop and remarks that just like the facade, not much here has changed.

While embracing orthotics has helped build a healthy customer base both locally and beyond, Langers is above all, still providing the same old-fashioned customer service which has encouraged generations of families to have their shoes fitted here.

At the front counter, Dianne Stevens chimes in "even the staff are the same”.

She's been here since the 80s and like her other female colleagues, left over the years to raise a young family but always returned. She knows she is part of a rare constant.

A business which survived a World War, the Great Depression, recessions and countless other challenges and despite competition from a major shopping centre which crippled other businesses in the CBD, still stands proud today.