Bill’s $15.6b Qld road and rail spending spree

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten holds 18-month old Harvey Cresswell while attending AGFEST at Carrick, in Tasmania. Picture: Kym Smith

BILL Shorten will today splash $15.6 billion in Queensland road and rail commitments, pledging to help people get home sooner.

In an unashamed pitch for commuter votes, Labor will one-up the Coalition with $1.3 billion in new measures that target motorists from Coolangatta to Cape York.

Promising to cut traffic snarls and get more cars off the road, Labor's plan includes five new upgrades to the Ipswich Motorway, Bruce Highway, M1 Pacific Motorway, Bruce Highway and a network of roads on Cape York.

Other new measures include the relocation of Loganlea Rail Station to link with the promised Cross River Rail and a business case for extending the rail line from Springfield to Ipswich.

In a further appeal to outer Brisbane's commuter belt, Labor will match the Coalition's recently announced plan for car parks at Beenleigh and Coomera railway stations and promise new facilities at Ormeau.

Labor is also pledging $24 million for the John Peterson Bridge Replacement, which the Coalition recently committed $20 million to, in the fiercely contested Central Queensland electorate of Flynn.

The pledges come as Mr Shorten arrives in the Sunshine State ahead of his debate with Scott Morrison at the Courier Mail/ Sky News People's Forum tonight.

The Labor measures include $9.2 billion in already announced plans that differ from the Coalition.

Among these are $2.2 billion for Brisbane's Cross River Rail and extra funding for the Mount Isa to Townsville Rail Corridor.

Some planned upgrades to the Gateway Motorway, Bruce Highway, Warrego Highway, Capricorn Highway and an Inland Roads Package are different from alternative Coalition plans for these roads.

Another $5.1 billion of road projects in Labor's package match Coalition announcements.

Describing Queensland as his "second home", Mr Shorten vowed to help people stop wasting time stuck in traffic.

"I'm looking forward to being back in Queensland in what's become my second home in recent years," Mr Shorten said.

"This package is all about getting people home sooner and further unlocking the state's economic potential.

"Whether it's the transformative Cross River Rail project or the billions being spent on the Bruce and in the regions, only Labor has a real plan to invest in Queensland jobs and Queensland infrastructure."

LABOR'S QUEENSLAND INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN

NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS:

■ Ipswich Motorway Upgrade - Rocklea to Darra: $500 million.

■ Bruce Highway Upgrade - Dohles Rocks Road interchange to Deception Bay Road: $452.5 million.

■ M1 Pacific Motorway Upgrade - Interchange 45: $48.1 million.

■ Cape York Roads Package - Peninsula Development Road Upgrade: $125 million.

■ Bruce Highway Upgrade - Burdekin River Bridge Rehabilitation Program: $21 million.

■ John Peterson Bridge Replacement: $24 million.

■ Loganlea Rail Station Relocation: $35 million.

■ Extension of rail line from Springfield to Ipswich (Business Case): $750,000.

■ Expanded Park and Ride facilities at Ormeau, Beenleigh and Coomera railway stations.

EXISTING LABOR PLANS:

Far North Queensland

■ Bruce Highway Upgrade - Extension to Smithfield (Cairns): $287 million.

■ Bruce Highway Upgrade - Cairns Southern Approach (Stage 5): $180 million.

North Queensland

■ Mount Isa to Townsville Rail Corridor Upgrade: $100 million.

■ Bruce Highway Upgrade - Townsville Ring Road (Stage 5): $144 million.

Central Queensland

■ Bruce Highway Upgrade - Rockhampton Ring Road: $852 million.

■ Bruce Highway Upgrade - Mackay Ring Road (Stage 2): $280 million.

■ Gladstone Port Access Road Extension: $100 million.

■ Yeppoon Road Duplication: $64 million.

■ Capricorn Highway - Rockhampton to Emerald (Extra Overtaking Lanes): $15 million.

■ Stanage Bay Road Upgrade: $21.6 million.

■ Bruce Highway Upgrade - Gladstone to Rockhampton (Four-lane planning): $2.1 million.

Wide Bay Burnett

■ Bruce Highway Upgrade - Cooroy to Curra (Section D): $800 million.

Darling Downs and Western Queensland

■ Inland Roads Package: $500 million.

■ Cunningham Highway - Eight Mile Intersection Upgrade: $17.6 million.

■ Continue the Warrego Highway Upgrade Program.

Southeast Queensland

■ Cross River Rail: $2.24 billion.

■ Extend Gateway Motorway from Bracken Ridge to the Pine River and upgrade Bruce Highway between Gateway Motorway and Dohles Rocks Road: $1.5 billion.

■ Bruce Highway Upgrade - Linkfield Road Overpass: $100 million.

■ M1 Pacific Motorway Upgrade - Eight Mile Plains to Daisy Hill: $374.5 million.

■ M1 Pacific Motorway Upgrade - Daisy Hill to Logan Motorway: $500 million.

■ M1 Pacific Motorway Upgrade - Varsity Lakes to Tugun: $515 million.

■ M1 Pacific Motorway Upgrade: Interchanges 41 and 49: $50 million.

■ Mt Lindesay Highway Upgrade: $30 million.

■ Cunningham Highway - Yamanto to Ebenezer Upgrade: $170 million.

LEVEL CROSS REMOVAL PROGRAM:

■ Lindum Road (Wynnum West): $85 million.

■ Cavendish Road (Coorparoo): $107 million.

■ Boundary Street (Coopers Plains): $73.4 million.

■ Rochedale Road-Priestdale Road Intersection Upgrade: $14 million.

■ Warrego Highway Upgrade - Mt Crosby Interchange: $11 million.

■ Duplication of North Coast Line - Beerburrum to Nambour: $390 million.

■ Gold Coast Light Rail (Stage 3A): $112 million.

■ Expanded Park and Ride facilities at Mango Hill, Ferny Grove, Narangba, Northgate, Geebung and Nundah.