Billion dollar promises not enough to distract from Hanson

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (centre), flanked by Health Minister Cameron Dick, (third right), Attorney General Yvette D'Ath (second right) and the Member for Bundaberg, Leanne Donaldson (third left), speaks at a media conference in Bundaberg.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (centre), flanked by Health Minister Cameron Dick, (third right), Attorney General Yvette D'Ath (second right) and the Member for Bundaberg, Leanne Donaldson (third left), speaks at a media conference in Bundaberg.
Geoff Egan
by

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has made her final pitch to a key electoral battleground but she could not escape the controversial meetup between her former police minister and Pauline Hanson.

Speaking in Bundaberg on Wednesday, Ms Palaszczuk released her Wide Bay plan that outlined nearly $1 billion the party promised to spend in the region.

The plan included $868 million for road and transport upgrades, $40.4 million in new Works for Queensland funding, and $20 million to refurbish Bundaberg and Maryborough State High Schools. All of the plan's promises had already been announced.

Electorates across the Wide Bay region could be key to the election's outcome with many on slim margins and polling showing One Nation eating into major party primary votes.

But rogue Labor MP Jo Ann Miller giving Pauline Hanson gifts dominated the media conference.

Ms Miller and the One Nation leader met up on the campaign trail in Ipswich on Tuesday. Ms Miller gave Ms Hanson, who had just welcomed her fifth grandchild, baby booties and the two were pictured embracing.

Ms Palaszczuk said she had not spoken to Ms Miller about the meeting.

"There's nothing wrong with showing some common decency,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk dismissed suggestions the meetup had derailed Labor's campaign.

Three senior ministers joined Ms Palaszczuk in Bundaberg as Labor's "Cuts Express” bus converged with the Premier's campaign.

Health Minister Cameron Dick, Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath and Police Minister Mark Ryan joined Ms Palaszczuk as they made their way from the southeast to north Queensland. -NewsRegional

