Billionaire tipped as $8.4m superyacht buyer

A COMPANY linked to mining magnate Clive Palmer is the mooted new owner of one of Australia's largest superyachts after splashing out $8.4 million.

The Palmer entity has bought the 121ft Sunseeker superyacht Vegas from its Melbourne businessman owner who had it stationed at The Boat Works in the Coomera marine precinct.

The sale is another sign that the $100 million investment into the expansion of the Tony Longhurst-owned Boat Works including a superyacht marina with 10 sheds and 15 berths has paid off.

Alexander Marine Australia director Todd Holzapfel declined to reveal the identity of the buyer, however sources told the Bulletin it is a company associated with Mr Palmer.

"The identity … of the buyer is confidential but certainly he is a Gold Coast local," Mr Holzapfel said.

A Clive Palmer-linked company is reportedly the new owner of the 121ft superyacht Vegas.

MORE NEWS

Huge twin towers development approved for Burleigh

Revealed: Gold Coast's UFO hot spots

State starting in face of $100b debt

"He is a prominent businessman who intends to keep the yacht in the local area."

Mr Holzapfel said the vessel, which can sleep 12 guests in five cabins, has been at The Boat Works for the past three months after travelling from NSW.

"You have everyone in the Coomera precinct investing to try and attract these boats," he said.

"It is a fantastic outcome for our business and the Gold Coast generally that we can attract these listings and transact and sell it and it just so happens it has gone to a local buyer,"

He said the 2009-built yacht is one of the largest in Australia and sold partly because of the COVID-19 restrictions on international travel.

"This is a large vessel by Australian standards. The purchaser said, 'Hey look at the timing. I can't go overseas to find one and why go overseas when you have got one on the doorstep'.

"I think that was quite fortunate really that covid assisted in the desirability of that vessel."

The 121ft Sunseeker superyacht Vegas.

MORE NEWS

How border pass mistake could cost you $349

Olympian excited about Coast suburb plan to become sporting mecca

Northern Gold Coast suburb's house price surge

Mr Holzapfel said the new owner intends on spending a significant amount of money refurbishing the boat.

The sale to Mr Palmer, which settled last week, comes after news the Australian Securities and Investments Commission has filed new charges against him.

ASIC alleges that between August 5, 2013, and September 5, 2013, Mr Palmer dishonestly obtained a benefit or advantage for Cosmo Developments Pty Ltd and/or the Palmer United Party. Mr Palmer told The Australian newspaper that he was not concerned by the charges and that they had been "made up".

The Vegas superyacht has a top speed of 25 knots and measures 36.89 metres long.

The 121ft Sunseeker superyacht Vegas.

There are three decks containing multiple areas for entertaining guests including lounges and bars. The sundeck contains a covered dining area, jacuzzi and "state of the art sound system" while another has a swimming platform and garage for storing kayaks, jet skis and water skis.

Originally published as Billionaire tipped as $8.4m superyacht buyer