FRASER Coast residents are advised that waste and recycling services could be delayed in the next few days.

People are being asked to leave their bins out as per normal though.

Fraser Coast Regional Council said the service would continue once the truck is able to get safe access.

"Council appreciates your patience with the delay in providing services during this period," a council spokesperson said.

Other services have resumed as per normal, including WetSide Water Park and the region's pools.