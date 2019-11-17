Bindi Irwin's fiance Chandler Powell in crazy marriage test

CRIKEY, talk about a crazy marriage test or two.



Bindi Irwin and Australia Zoo boss Wes Mannion threw Bindi's fiance Chandler Powell to a crocodile on Steve Irwin Day to see if he was worthy of the family moniker.



Bindi, Chandler and Wes teamed up for almighty croc show with Monty which included Chandler enticing the huge croc into no less than five death rolls.



The show started with Bindi pushing Wes into the water with Monty as they tried to show the dangers of entering a croc's territory.



"Bindi you've been taking lessons from your mum,'' Wes quipped.



"The key is stay out of the water and you're never going to have a problem with a big crocodile,'' he added as the crocodile moved towards him and he quickly retreated.



"Not my legs, not my legs, not my legs,'' the 49-year-old Australia Zoo director said as he dangled meat over the croc before it lunged at it.

Australia Zoo director Wes Mannion escapes the jaws of Monty at the crocodile show during Steve Irwin Day. Mark Furler

Earlier, Bindi paid tribute to her dad Steve Irwin and thanked the huge crowd for turning out to honour him.



"Dad was such an incredible wildlife warrior. He was the world's most amazing wildlife warrior.



"He always said 'I don't care if people remember me, I care if people remember my message."



"So as a family we have worked so hard to make sure his message lives on forever.''



Messages of love were shown on the big screen from Black Mamba, Justin Timberlake, Samantha Jade, Sheppard,

Troy Cassar-Daly. Beau Bridges, Justice Crew, Nitro Circus, and professional wrestler Titus O'Neill.



There were also messages from Terri and Robert Irwin who were in New York after Robert and Bindi were honoured by Time Magazine.



The Irwin children were chosen for the TIME 100 Next list, an expansion of the TIME 100 franchise that spotlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of their fields.



Robert Irwin told Time his dad was well ahead of his generation, talking about the impacts of climate change well before it became a popular issue.

Chandler Powell takes on the might of Monty's death roll during the crocodile show at Australia Zoo.

Chandler Powell takes Monty through five death rolls



For his part Chandler Powell put his croc credentials on the line, holding onto a rope attached to a piece of meat as Monty tried to wrestle it from him.



"You can see now Monty is trying to roll that large piece of food off its feet, if it was a real life pig,'' Bindi tells the crowd.



"They are such amazing apex predators and this is why we love them so much.''



Her commentary escalates with excitement as Monty does death roll after death roll.



"You guys are so lucky not many people have seen the belly of a crocodile.''



"Chandler is doing such a good job. Fight little piggy, fight.''



The show ended with a fifth death roll which excited Bindi no end.



"Huge round of applause for Chandler that was amazing.''

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin are seen on Steve Irwin Day at Australia Zoo, on the Sunshine Coast, Friday, November 15, 2019. Australia Zoo celebrated the life of the late wildlife expert and "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Steve Irwin's Gladiator inspiration for building Australia Zoo's Crocoseum



Bindi said her dad was inspired to build the Crocoseum after watching the movie Gladiator with Russell Crowe. Steve Irwin's idea was to demonstrate what crocs did in the wild with a daily show.



"Everyone said that it wouldn't work… but it worked beautifully and it's a huge credit to dad,'' Bindi said.



In true Steve Irwin style, Bindi was determined to finish the show on a high note for the crowd.



"Should we throw someone in?" Bindi asked, noting that Monty is not moving to exit.



"I think that's a great idea," Wes said. "Maybe we could throw someone in who's not that important here,'' Wes says.

Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin and Wes Mannion at Australia Zoo for Steve Irwin Day.

Chandler Powell's ultimate wedding test in the water with a crocodile



"I was thinking maybe… Chandler's still in croc school."



"You know I do have to be at the wedding,'' Chandler responds.



"Yeah but it's a great initiation. If you can do this, the wedding is definitely on."



"You can't just wander in here like you own the place,'' Wes added.



"If you want to marry her you have to prove yourself.''

Bindi Irwin enjoyed the day with fiancee Chandler Powell at Steve Irwin Day at Australia Zoo.





Chandler jumped into the water with Monty quickly finishing the meal in his mouth before zoning in on the new opportunity.



"Please don't panic everyone, don't worry about Chandler, the water is heated,'' Bindi laughs.



Right on cue, Monty started swimming towards Chandler.



"Swim, Chandler swim, oh my goodness,'' Bindi said.



"Ok as Monty takes Chandler for a ride we're going to watch Chandler take him all the way home.



With Chandler safely out of the water, Bindi told the crowd: "See I knew I was going to marry that guy for a reason."



It was a fitting finale for a high drama show honouring the life and legacy of Australia's greatest friend of the animals.