Bindi shares emotional wedding vows

Bindi Iriwn has revealed the exact moment she fell in love with her husband Chandler Powell - and her dad would be proud.

In a sweet post on Instagram on Saturday, the 21-year-old shared the vows she made to 23-year-old Powell on their wedding day last month.

"Chandler, when I went to write my vows I found I couldn't stop writing them," she began.

"I started by sharing all the ways you make my life beautiful and wrote close to a thousand words. Then I moved on to write about what an extraordinary person you are and I needed a new pen. Finally I wanted to share all my hopes for the future and I ran out of notebook paper."

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin on their wedding day with a python. Picture Kate Berry

Irwin said what she and Powell shared was "genuine, unconditional" love that was "meant to be felt in every part of our soul".

She gushed how the couple had experienced so much life together and how it felt like they'd been married "for years".

"We've been a team through life's wonderful highs and difficult lows. You've held my hand as we've run towards every new adventure," she said.

Bindi Irwin standing next to an easel with a photo of her father Steve. Picture: Kate Berry

The Crocodile Hunter's daughter then paid tribute to her father Steve, who died after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb when she was just 8 years old.

"My dad used to say that I couldn't marry anyone unless he could swim across the croc pond first. And now, here you are, helping us during our regular crocodile demonstrations," the Australia Zoo conservationist said.

"One of your jobs is to jump into the water with our biggest crocs to help encourage them home!

"They say there's a moment when you know you've fallen in love with someone, for me it was watching you happily jump in the water with a 15 foot crocodile and then tell me how much you enjoyed it."

Irwin and Powell tied the knot on March 25 amid strict social distancing measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The ceremony was limited to just a few witnesses, with friends and family unable to join them, Irwin revealed after the ceremony.

But Irwin promised Powell she would stick by him "through every twist and turn the world brings our way".

She vowed to help him achieve his dreams, be his "strength and light" when he needed it, and to share an 'I love you' before bed each night "no matter what our day has brought".

"Chandler, thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I'm uncontrollably laughing or falling asleep by ‪6pm‬. You validate what unconditional love really means," she said.

"You've been my best friend for over six years. You've made me smile every day since I first met you. That's amazing and so are you."

Irwin wrapped up with a cheeky reference to the couple's favourite TV show, Parks and Recreation, starring comedian Amy Poehler and Adam Scott.

"My husband, my teammate and partner in conservation - to quote our favourite show: 'I love you and I like you'."

Irwin was engaged to Powell after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.

