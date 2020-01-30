Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRINK DRIVING
DRINK DRIVING
News

‘Binge drinking’ session at wedding ends in car crash

Aisling Brennan
29th Jan 2020 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who crashed his car while drink driving more than twice the legal limit has had his license suspended.

James Stuart Priestly appeared before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday charged over driving with a high range PCA after he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.199.

Police had charged Priestly after he had crashed his car into a fence following a "binge drinking" episode at a wedding which left him "emotionally disturbed" on October 13 last year.

The court heard Priestly was seeking counselling for his alcohol abuse, which had been brought on following a relationship breakdown and working in a high-pressured job as an IT specialist.

Magistrate Michael Dakin told the court Priestley's many personal references had spoken highly of the man, and many had "expressed surprise" at his offence.

Mr Dakin said while nobody was injured in the crash, and there was minimal property damage other than his car which was written off, his blood alcohol reading was "very concerning".

Priestly was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order and has had his license suspended for nine months.

binge drinking drink driving lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biggest intake of apprentices yet at M’boro Downer factory

        premium_icon Biggest intake of apprentices yet at M’boro Downer factory

        News The apprentices will support work on recent contracts

        UPGRADE: Work gets underway for safer intersection

        premium_icon UPGRADE: Work gets underway for safer intersection

        News The $276,000 upgrade started at the intersection earlier this week

        ‘She loved big’: Lamington victim mourned

        premium_icon ‘She loved big’: Lamington victim mourned

        News Megan Moon remembered as kind, happy and outgoing.

        UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        premium_icon UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        News A plane has crashed into the ocean off Fraser Island.