Bingo! Divine dunny dollars keep dropping in

Julie Wheeler, Renea Bloom, Rhonda McNally and Sandy Tench with Carmel Murdoch of the Divine Dunnies and Carriers manager Michael Beck.

BINGO! Another $1000 popped into the Divine Dunnies fundraising tally when the Carriers Carers decided to make a contribution to the community campaign to revamp Maryborough’s town hall green public toilets.

Carmel Murdoch said the committee had had an indication a $500 donation would be made when the Carriers Carers invited representatives to the Monday bingo session in the Carriers Arms Hotel.

“We nearly fell over when they announced they would be giving us $1000,” said Mrs Murdoch. “It has given us a tremendous boost.”

Julie Wheeler of the Carriers Carers said the group raised funds from bingo for community projects. “We like to donate to causes where the money stays in Maryborough and this is a really caring cause. Our toilets certainly need an upgrade.”

The committee, working under the banner of the Maryborough City Progress Association, has now raised aims to raise at least $25,000 towards to cost of the project. The Carriers Carers’ donation has taken the public contribution tally to $11,789.

Mrs Murdoch has been assessing the supply of fresh flowers in the toilets, which the committee aims to make into a tourist attraction as well as a superior comfort stop for residents in the inner city.

“We want fresh flowers, music, interesting fittings and murals to make it the most outstanding public convenience precinct in Australia.”

The project is expected to cost more than $85,000.

Councillors have contributed almost $53,500 from discretionary funds.

