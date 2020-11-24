Bird-brained mistake sparks massive bushfire

A large bushfire burns in land at the end of Bells Creek Rd at Bells Creek.

A large bushfire burns in land at the end of Bells Creek Rd at Bells Creek.

A bird that flew into a powerline has sparked a major bushfire on the Sunshine Coast which required water bombing and excavator efforts to contain.

Chopper water bombs head of 100ha burn zone

A combined response from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Rural Fire Brigade and Shadforth Civil Contractors played a role in containing a bushfire in Bells Creek on Tuesday.

The 100ha fire, which broke out about 11am, was described by authorities as being "touch and go" before it was "mopped up" about 4pm.

A large bushfire burns in land at the end of Bells Creek Rd at Bells Creek.

As of 5pm, the bushland and surrounding area was left smouldering.

Queensland Rural Fire Service area training support officer Ken Stockton said a bird was to blame for the blaze.

"The bird flew into powerlines, caught fire and hit the ground, then off she went," Mr Stockton said.

"I've never seen that before.

"Not in the 20-odd years I've been a firey."

Mr Stockton said the excavators had played a pivotal role in containing the blaze, which was in the vicinity of one home.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services acting area training support officer Ken Stockton details efforts of his crews at the scene of a large Bells Creek bushfire.

"It was touch and go for a while," he said.

"If she jumped Tweedale Rd, that was our concern.

"With the big machines we were able to make a great fire break and then break the fire up internally.

"Shadforths were brilliant in helping us.

"That was a big difference in the amount of grief it could have caused."

A fencing contractor, who was nearby when a large bushfire started at Bells Creek, takes a break after helping with firefighting efforts.

Mr Stockton said a Toowoomba-based water bomber "took the sting out of the fire".

Mr Stockton said the blaze was a timely reminder of how quickly fires could break out.

Firefighters will patrol the area into the night to ensure it does not spark up again.