Bird’s eye view of new water park progress
Just five more months and Maryborough will be able to splash around its new water playground with construction starting to take shape.
Fraser Coast Regional Council shared an update on construction of the Water Play Area and Anzac Park.
Work underway on new Maryborough attraction
Numbers boom at Bay’s water park despite COVID-19 closure
Works on the project started in October 2020 when fencing was put up to establish the site.
The recent drone photo shared by Council shows some of the parks’ large trees cornered off for shade retainment and concrete trucks and cranes laying the foundation.
The tender was awarded to PBS Building (Qld) Pty Ltd in September 2020.
The local company has worked on some iconic projects including the WetSide Water Park, Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, Hervey Bay RSL and St Stephen’s Hospital.
Features for the Water Play Area will include stream jets, a roller slide, cosmic cannons, spray jets, sugar cane spray poles, a new shelter with a barbecue and improves amenities.
It will include all-inclusive play equipment for people of all abilities and ages like an accessible carousel, hammock, sensory wall, in ground trampoline and roller slide.
About $1 million from the council’s budget was to be spent on the project, with $3 million also committed from the Queensland Government through the COVID Works for Queensland program.
The financial donation from the government meant the water playground could be built all at once, rather than in stages.
Construction will be finished in May and the water pay is expected to open in June.