Bird’s eye view of new water park progress

Fraser Coast Council shared an update image of construction of Maryborough's new Water Play area at Anzac Park which is expected to be completed by June this year.

Fraser Coast Council shared an update image of construction of Maryborough's new Water Play area at Anzac Park which is expected to be completed by June this year.

Just five more months and Maryborough will be able to splash around its new water playground with construction starting to take shape.

Fraser Coast Regional Council shared an update on construction of the Water Play Area and Anzac Park.

Work underway on new Maryborough attraction

Numbers boom at Bay’s water park despite COVID-19 closure

Works on the project started in October 2020 when fencing was put up to establish the site.

Kylie Nitz from the Maryborough City Progress Association pictured with councillors Daniel Sanderson and Paul Truscott. Picture: Alistair Brightman

The recent drone photo shared by Council shows some of the parks’ large trees cornered off for shade retainment and concrete trucks and cranes laying the foundation.

The tender was awarded to PBS Building (Qld) Pty Ltd in September 2020.

The local company has worked on some iconic projects including the WetSide Water Park, Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, Hervey Bay RSL and St Stephen’s Hospital.

Concept designs of the new water play area and all-abilities park that is being built in Maryborough's Anzac Park. Image: Contributed.

Features for the Water Play Area will include stream jets, a roller slide, cosmic cannons, spray jets, sugar cane spray poles, a new shelter with a barbecue and improves amenities.

It will include all-inclusive play equipment for people of all abilities and ages like an accessible carousel, hammock, sensory wall, in ground trampoline and roller slide.

A concept of the new water play area and all abilities playground in Maryborough's Anzac Park. Picture: Supplied

About $1 million from the council’s budget was to be spent on the project, with $3 million also committed from the Queensland Government through the COVID Works for Queensland program.

The financial donation from the government meant the water playground could be built all at once, rather than in stages.

Construction will be finished in May and the water pay is expected to open in June.