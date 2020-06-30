‘Bit sick’: Premier takes a swipe at PM

Annastacia Palaszczuk took a direct swipe at the Prime Minister during her press conference, accusing him of fuelling “border wars”.

Annastacia Palaszczuk took a direct swipe at the Prime Minister during her press conference, accusing him of fuelling “border wars”.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has taken a swipe at Scott Morrison during a press conference, saying she's a "bit sick" that her state was "singled out".

Asked to address criticism from the Prime Minister about Queensland keeping its borders shut, the Premier said "these border wars have got to stop".

"I think a national leader should have been able to bring all of the states and territories together," Ms Palaszczuk said. "Frankly, I'm a bit sick that Queensland has been singled out as opposed to South Australia, and Tasmania, just to name a few.

"Perhaps if Victoria had been self-quarantined, then the Prime Minister could have set a date for all of the other states and territories once Victoria had it under control.

"At the moment, what we have is a bit of a confrontation where fights are being picked at different states and, frankly, I don't think it's good enough. I've been silent for a long time and I will not be silenced for standing up for what I believe to be right."

The Premier went on to say that the advice she had received from Queensland health authorities had put her state in a "very good position".

"We're not out of it yet. We know that. We know we've got a long way to go. But we have been able to open up Queensland faster," she said.

The Queensland Premier accused the PM of fuelling “border wars”. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

The swipe at Mr Morrison came as the Premier announced a reopening of Queensland's borders to every state and territory except Victoria, which has recorded 64 cases today, and 250 cases in the past week.

From July 10 people coming from Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia, New South Wales, Northern Territory and the ACT will be allowed into the state after filling in a border declaration.

"This border declaration is to ensure that no-one has travelled to Victoria in the past 14 days," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"If you falsify a document, you will face strict penalties and fines up to $4,000."

From noon on Friday, July 3, anyone who travels from Victoria – including Queenslanders – will be prevented from entering Queensland unless they complete 14 days of hotel quarantine at their own expense. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) June 30, 2020

Deputy Premier Steven Miles urged Queenslanders not to travel to Victoria during this outbreak.

"Our message to Queenslanders is please do not go there. Our message to Victorians is please do not come here. Until these outbreaks are under control," he said.

"We do not want to bring those cases here. We want to be able to use our resource in Victoria to assist them there."

Smaller venues will be allowed one person per two square metres, with a maximum of 50 people for venues between 100 and 200 square metres.

"In stadiums, we will allow them up to 50% of capacity or 25,000 spectators, whichever is the lesser," Mr Miles said.

"All of these new restrictions, though, require ongoing adherence to physical distancing."

Queensland will also move to stage three restrictions, with changes to gathering limits and rules around pubs and restaurants lifted.

Originally published as 'Bit sick': Premier's swipe at PM