Bite the bullet, give shooting a go

TAKING AIM: Experience shooting a rifle, pistol or shut gun at the SSAA Come and Try day on Sunday, November 4.

TAKING AIM: Experience shooting a rifle, pistol or shut gun at the SSAA Come and Try day on Sunday, November 4. contributed

THERE is so much more to the sport of shooting than just aiming at a target and pulling the trigger, said Dave Allan.

The veteran shooter of 34 years - and president of the Fraser Coast branch of the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia - said it was about having a passion for a sport you love and bettering yourself each time you pick up a rifle, pistol or shotgun.

"I do have a passion for it and it brings out people's best," Dave said.

"There's nothing like competing against your fellow competitor but when you are actually competing against yourself as well, you are bettering yourself and striving for it.

"Developing that over the years has been enjoyable and rewarding."

It's that kind of enthusiasm for the sport that Dave and his fellow qualified instructors want to share with the Fraser Coast community at a Come and Try Open Day on Sunday, November 4.

He said the purpose of the event was to open the local range to anyone interested in having a go and to squash any negative perceptions in the community surrounding the sport.

"We are finding that the media can be very negative towards the shooting sports and whenever there's an incident, like murders or anything with firearms, it's always seen as every gun shooter being responsible and that's something we really do oppose," he said.

"We are trying to put out there that it is a shooting sport - it's no different to golf or any other sport you choose."

Dave said the local club, which has a membership of about 1300, promotes a family atmosphere where safety is always paramount.

"We have a great number of families now and as a result the numbers are increasing, the perception is improving and we are actually putting a lot more people through to state, national and international events, with people going on to represent Australia.

"We are extremely big on safety. My wife alone runs a firearm safety course and we don't just allow anyone to shoot.

"They have to show that they can respect the item first before they are allowed to shoot.

"Everyone has a lot of respect for both the shooter and the firearm itself."

Describing the sport as addictive, Dave said many first-timers who try the sport usually return.

"We very rarely see people try it once and turn away, they always come back for a second or third time or even join the ranks - it's very pleasing to see."

To find out more information email eventsq50@gmail.com.

SHOOTING COME AND TRY DAY