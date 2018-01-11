Menu
Bitter chef steals 4kg of meat from former workplace

Annie Perets
by

A BITTER chef, who tried to take out revenge on his former employer by stealing 4kg of meat, has fronted court.

Riley Daniel Smith had hoped to teach his ex-boss a lesson but in the end he only destroyed any hope of a reference.

The 19-year-old chef pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to the break-and-enter offence.

He had previously worked at the Salty Squid in Toogoom for 12 months before being made redundant in July, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said Smith broke into the business after hours in November last year by removing a fly-screen and climbing in the window.

He stole meat to the value of $160 and threw it away.

His fingerprints were later found on the window he entered through.

In a police interview, Smith "displayed a high level of animosity" towards the business and was initially unco-operative, before making admissions.

"He was nervous and disposed of the stolen meat," Snr Const Sperling said.

Defence lawyer Lesley Powell said Smith had since gained employment at another eatery, also in a chef position as well as some bar-staff work.

"He was struggling financially at the time," Ms Powell said.

"He probably needs to mature."

Smith was put on probation and ordered to repay the $160 for the stolen meat.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

