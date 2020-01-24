Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Star’s bizarre ‘exorcism’ video stuns fans

by Leah Bitsky
24th Jan 2020 11:56 AM

 

JULIANNE Hough looks like she's dancing with the devil.

The Dancing with the Stars star and actress, who used to date Ryan Seacreat, stunned fans when she was videotaped receiving an energy treatment that looked like an exorcism at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

Hough, 31, began to contort her body and scream uncontrollably as Dr. John Amaral demonstrated the treatment.

"There's always a huge dissipation of energy and the feeling of relief, release, freedom," the doctor said in a video posted to Instagram as Hough twitched and yelped. "Expression of emotion may happen when the system moves."

He continued, "When energy was stored and bound up in the muscles, it gets to dissipate, and if we're really free to express and allow energy that's been bound in our bodies to move through - his woman is like, an incredible dancer, actress, just, human being, and she has practised just allowing things to move through. "

The doctor said that most people wouldn't scream like Hough in that environment, but instead would feel pain.

Actress Julianne Hough at the 22nd Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elle
Actress Julianne Hough at the 22nd Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elle

"What they would have is physical pain, tension in their bodies," he said. "We've just made it easier for that energy to be liberated."

Hough has become increasingly vocal about her health and wellness methods, announcing last year her own dance style dubbed 'KINRGY', combining the words kin with energy. It's described in the US as the SoulCycle of dance.

Several Instagram users commented their concern after watching the alarming treatment.

"Upon viewing this video for the 45 time it is in fact a demon coming out of her butthole," comedian Heather McMahan wrote.

"WHAT THE. THIS IS NOT REAL," hair colourist Justin Anderson commented.

"What in the actual …" Stassi Schroeder added.

While others took to Twitter to express their concern over Hough's "bizarre" and "disturbing" video.

 

 

 

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

More Stories

Show More
celebrity exorcism julianne hough offbeat

Just In

    Doomsday is now much closer

    Doomsday is now much closer
    • 24th Jan 2020 1:08 PM
    Trump snaps after watching ad

    Trump snaps after watching ad
    • 24th Jan 2020 12:50 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Responsible pet ownership for our four-legged friends

        premium_icon Responsible pet ownership for our four-legged friends

        News PET ownership is about responsibility for its life and not abandoned once the novelty has worn off Golden Paws Rescue founder Bridget Smith stressed.

        Council unanimous on Hinkler, but State won’t budge

        premium_icon Council unanimous on Hinkler, but State won’t budge

        News The stand-off between the State and Federal Govenments continues

        Fresh future planned for Bay’s seafood festival

        premium_icon Fresh future planned for Bay’s seafood festival

        News ‘Our industry is a viable industry’