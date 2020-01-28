Bizarre Grammys moment we all missed

Billie Eilish took home the most Grammy wins of any other performer this year, with five in all.

But she doesn't seem to know why.

Just before announcing the winner for Album of the Year, the 18-year-old singer could be seen at her seat mouthing "Please don't be me" on camera.

She reacted by throwing her arms into the air and shouting "No!" as her name was called for the award against artists including Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Post Malone and Swae Lee, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Bon Iver, Khalid and H.E.R.

Eilish gave a shout-out to 26-year-old Grande during her acceptance for Album of the Year for 2019's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

"Can I just say I think Ariana Grande deserves this?" said Eilish before making a quick exit.

"We stand up here confused and grateful," her producer brother Finneas O'Connell added.

The sibling duo swept last night's ceremony's at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, taking home five golden statuettes together for categories including Best New Artist, Song Of The Year (Bad Guy) as well as Best Pop Vocal Album earlier in the evening.

She also performed during the show. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Separately, O'Connell took home two other Grammys for his production work on When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - an album the pair recorded together in their bedrooms at home.

Eilish's team on the album also includes Rob Kinelski and O'Connell as engineers/mixers and John Greenham as mastering engineer.

