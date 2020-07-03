Bizarre hiding spot for stolen bank cards

A Hervey Bay man was found with stolen bank cards under his pillow.

A TIP-OFF led police to a Hervey Bay house where they found 10 stolen cards in a bizarre hiding spot.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard police were searching Ian Hamilton Marshall’s home when he confessed the missing bank and identification cards were under his pillow.

The 59-year-old told police a friend who had been staying with him left them behind.

The cards had been stolen from various places including a Torquay caravan park.

During the search police also located a milk crate full copper piping.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said copper piping was worth a lot of money.

She said it was the first time Mr Marshall had been before the court for this type of offending.

“Unfortunately if he had found those cards and contacted police or handed them in he wouldn't be here,” she said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told Marshall he was a mature man and should have known better.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, four charges of receiving tainted property and stealing

Marshall was fined $700.