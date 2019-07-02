Bizarre sex scene slammed by viewers

HBO's new show Euphoria has already attracted controversy over its extremely graphic content, with "close to 30 penises" appearing on screen in one episode.

In the premiere alone, one character commits statutory rape with a 17-year-old trans girl and the show's lead Rue, played by A-list star Zendaya, overdoses on drugs.

The content was also too disturbing for actor Brian Bradley, 22, who shot scenes in the pilot before quitting the show, which is available to stream on Foxtel.

And now it seems they may have taken it too far.

Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in a scene from Euphoria.

Fans are blowing up on social media about the latest episode, which features an explicit fan-fiction sex scene between One Direction band members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

Tomlinson addressed the scene on Twitter, declaring: "I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it."

The bizarre scene focused on writer Kat, played by Barbie Ferreira, who depicted a graphic story about "Larry Stylinson", the nickname for the fictional same-sex relationship between Styles and Tomlinson.

The latest episode of ‘Euphoria’ focused on a character who’s a popular fanfiction writer.



During the show, an animated NC-17-rated fan fiction scene with 1D’s Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson was shown, and fans are asking for the scene to be removed. pic.twitter.com/xBV2oEUBhZ — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) July 1, 2019

In the animated scene, which is narrated by Rue, Styles performs oral sex on Tomlinson before one of their shows.

Fans described the situation as "disgusting" and "disrespectful", with many predicting Tomlinson and Styles will sue the production company.

louis and harry on their way to sue hbo and euphoria



pic.twitter.com/mSPxnjk1Nz — ✰𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚎✰// in school (@sottdonny) July 1, 2019

euphoria and hbo knowing their asses are about to get sued pic.twitter.com/4gy2lMEC3s — julia (@uhdaddyissues) July 1, 2019

hbo and euphoria after seeing louis' tweet knowing they're going to jail



pic.twitter.com/52xHYYBEPD — ✰𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚎✰// in school (@sottdonny) July 1, 2019

this situation is so embarrassing n disgusting. harry styles and louis tomlinson are humans and the way hbo reifies and sexualizes them is so fucking DISRESPECTFUL. both of them deserve respect for their bodies and minds and i hope they sue that shitty program. — harry’s cross pendant earring (@hsloner) July 1, 2019

zendaya narrating an animated “larry stylinson” smut fanfiction was horrific and i genuinely hope harry styles and louis tomlinson sue HBO — Intelligent (@iaintreadthat) July 1, 2019