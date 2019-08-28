Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Black cat resting at the RSPCA after escaping a savage beating
Black cat resting at the RSPCA after escaping a savage beating
Crime

Black cat brutally punched and smashed against ground

by Julie Sanderson
28th Aug 2019 4:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RSPCA at Wacol has put out a call for dashcam footage after an incident at Inala on Tuesday in which a small black cat was brutally bashed while inside a white bag.

An RSPCA spokesman said a witness at C.J. Greenfield Park, Freeman Rd, Inala/Richlands reported seeing a man pull over in his car and exit the vehicle carrying a white bag.

The witness reported seeing the man striking the bag against the ground as well as hitting it with his fists before being interrupted.

The black cat resting at the RSPCA after escaping a beating at Inala.
The black cat resting at the RSPCA after escaping a beating at Inala.

A black cat escaped from the bag and the man was seen leaving in a silver sedan heading towards Inala on Freeman Rd.

The man is described as about 180cm tall with short hair, missing front teeth and of Islander appearance.

The cat involved is an affectionate black, domestic medium hair with no readable microchip.

The little black cat that escaped from a savage beating at an Inala park is recovering at the RSPCA at Wacol.
The little black cat that escaped from a savage beating at an Inala park is recovering at the RSPCA at Wacol.

The spokesman said further testing was ongoing as she remains in the RSPCA Veterinary Hospital.

If you believe you may have information or evidence please contact the RSPCA on its 24/7 line 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625) or email cruelty_complaints@rspcaqld.org.au

More Stories

animal cruelty dashcam rspca

Top Stories

    DON'T MISS: Everything you need to know about NAPLAN results

    DON'T MISS: Everything you need to know about NAPLAN results

    Education NAPLAN results are out and the Fraser Coast Chronicle is bringing you everything there is to know about them.

    COUNCIL: Wide-reaching CCTV plan approved

    premium_icon COUNCIL: Wide-reaching CCTV plan approved

    Council News Councillors are in Hervey Bay for their monthly meeting

    Fraser Coast's top NAPLAN schools revealed

    premium_icon Fraser Coast's top NAPLAN schools revealed

    Education Top performing NAPLAN schools on the Fraser Coast revealed