Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews are working to contain a factory fire on Brisbane's northside. Picture: 7 News
Fire crews are working to contain a factory fire on Brisbane's northside. Picture: 7 News
News

Black smoke fills sky after massive factory fire

by Sarah Matthews
8th Sep 2019 2:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE crews are working to control a fire that has ripped through a factory on Brisbane's northside, sending plumes of smoke over the region this afternoon.

Emergency services were called just after 1pm to reports a factory on Bilson and Ellison Roads, Geebung was well involved in fire.

Fire crews are working to contain a factory fire on Brisbane's northside. Picture: 7 News
Fire crews are working to contain a factory fire on Brisbane's northside. Picture: 7 News

Eight fire crews remain on the scene, after working for over an hour to contain the blaze.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area, as the fire has caused a large amount of thick, black smoke in the area.

Fire crews are working to contain a factory fire on Brisbane's northside. Picture: 7 News
Fire crews are working to contain a factory fire on Brisbane's northside. Picture: 7 News

People living in the Geebung and Wavell Heights areas are also advised to close their windows and doors.

black smoke brisbane factory fire fire

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Every bear that there ever was at kindy

    premium_icon GALLERY: Every bear that there ever was at kindy

    News After a quick operation with special medical gear, Tobias Merry's teddy was fighting fit and ready for another day of cuddles

    Families still going nuts for Bauple's proud traditions

    premium_icon Families still going nuts for Bauple's proud traditions

    News The annual event is one of the most popular in the town's history

    COLOURFUL CONVOY: Scooter record attempt lights up Bay

    premium_icon COLOURFUL CONVOY: Scooter record attempt lights up Bay

    News Almost 100 riders paraded down the Bay tourist strip

    Parents betray daughter raped by her brother while sleeping

    premium_icon Parents betray daughter raped by her brother while sleeping

    Crime Fraser Coast teen raped by brother is discarded by her mum and dad