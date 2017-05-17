Black spot: highway carnage will not slow down

CHANGES NEEDED: Reader David Brandt says until the highway infrastructure changes, the crash carnage on local roads won't stop.

WITH headline news continually reporting nasty vehicle incidents, it may be time to look at one new blackspot unfolding between the Fraser Coast and Brisbane.

Work presently underway on stage C of the Cooroy to Curra project will dump all northbound Bruce Highway traffic onto the Hodges Bridge on the southern outskirts of Gympie.

Highway one drivers will enjoy freeway conditions all the way from Ballina in NSW to Gympie where they will be herded into a two-lane urban road.

This is a recipe for disaster, the pain of which will be borne by Gympie Police and Emergency Services people.

Driver error road incidents increase significantly wherever long stretches of freeway style multi-lane roads end abruptly in built-up areas.

Within the next 18 months or so highway one will be a freeway from the Hunter Valley in NSW to Gympie, so unless stage D (the Gympie Bypass) is completed quickly, there will be a lot more headlines covering vehicle carnage on the Bruce Highway.

DAVID BRANDT

Hervey Bay