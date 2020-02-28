BLACK SPOTS: Funding for Fraser Coast’s dangerous intersections

A crash involving two vehicles on the corner of Fort St and Albert St in Maryborough. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle

FUNDING has been announced to fix some of the most dangerous intersections on the Fraser Coast.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said $215,500 would be invested in two Maryborough projects under the 2020-21 Black Spot Program.

Mr O’Brien said community input was critical to identifying key black spots in the electorate.

“I am pleased that the intersection of Albert St and John St in Maryborough will be made safer, with $108,000 committed to install a centre median island and giveway signs, yellow no parking lines on approaches, upgraded pedestrian ramps and the installation of pedestrian refuges,” he said.

The intersection of Fort St and Albert St in Maryborough will also be upgraded with $107,500 spent on similar safety treatments.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said $258,000 would be spent improving safety on Exeter St in Torquay, with upgrades of the Honiton St, Bideford St and Tavistock St intersections.

At the Honiton St and Bideford St intersections, a centre median island and giveway signs will be installed.

At Tavistock St, centre median giveway signs will be installed along with advanced warning signage.