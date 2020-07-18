Blaster businesses shoot down new rules

GEL BLASTER: (L) Bob Davis of Susan River Gel Ball next to Orrie Cross of U-Gelly Gel Blasters at the Susan River Gel Ball field. Photo: Stuart Fast

TWO Fraser Coast businesses have blasted the State Government's tougher policing of one of the region's most popular hobbies.

They believe the gelblaster regulations overlook the positive impact of the toys and punish responsible owners.

The new legislation, which was passed in parliament, means those in possession of the toys need a reasonable excuse to carry one and be a member of an association.

For Bob Davis, who runs the Susan River Gel Ball playing fields, the new rules only provide a stepping stone for future regulation.

He said the changes would push his field's operation costs up and impact the people who had responsible fun with the blasters.

For Orrie Cross of U-Gelly, a gel blaster store in Maryborough, the new regulations only impact retailers who have been responsible while selling blasters.

"Don't punish us, punish the wrong doers," Mr Cross said.

Mr Cross said the store followed the rules when selling gel blasters, promoted the Stop and Think safety campaign and informed buyers of the safe use of the blasters.

He said over regulation of the toys would mean it would be not be financially viable for businesses to sell them.

Both Mr Davis and Mr Cross promoted the positive aspects surrounding gel blasters.

This included physical exercise for players at fields like Susan River and the families bonding over playing gel skirmish together.

Mr Cross said education was key to understanding gel blasters and why they were not something to fear.

He called on gel blaster owners to "get behind the sport more than ever … let the parliament now we don't agree with the legislation."