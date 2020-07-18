Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
GEL BLASTER: (L) Bob Davis of Susan River Gel Ball next to Orrie Cross of U-Gelly Gel Blasters at the Susan River Gel Ball field. Photo: Stuart Fast
GEL BLASTER: (L) Bob Davis of Susan River Gel Ball next to Orrie Cross of U-Gelly Gel Blasters at the Susan River Gel Ball field. Photo: Stuart Fast
Business

Blaster businesses shoot down new rules

Stuart Fast
18th Jul 2020 4:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Fraser Coast businesses have blasted the State Government's tougher policing of one of the region's most popular hobbies.

They believe the gelblaster regulations overlook the positive impact of the toys and punish responsible owners.

The new legislation, which was passed in parliament, means those in possession of the toys need a reasonable excuse to carry one and be a member of an association.

For Bob Davis, who runs the Susan River Gel Ball playing fields, the new rules only provide a stepping stone for future regulation.

He said the changes would push his field's operation costs up and impact the people who had responsible fun with the blasters.

For Orrie Cross of U-Gelly, a gel blaster store in Maryborough, the new regulations only impact retailers who have been responsible while selling blasters.

"Don't punish us, punish the wrong doers," Mr Cross said.

Mr Cross said the store followed the rules when selling gel blasters, promoted the Stop and Think safety campaign and informed buyers of the safe use of the blasters.

He said over regulation of the toys would mean it would be not be financially viable for businesses to sell them.

Both Mr Davis and Mr Cross promoted the positive aspects surrounding gel blasters.

This included physical exercise for players at fields like Susan River and the families bonding over playing gel skirmish together.

Mr Cross said education was key to understanding gel blasters and why they were not something to fear.

He called on gel blaster owners to "get behind the sport more than ever … let the parliament now we don't agree with the legislation."

Two gel blasters. Photo: File
Two gel blasters. Photo: File

More Stories

bob davis gel blaster regulation gel blasters reaction
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NANCY THE GREAT: Community Queen's double honour

        premium_icon NANCY THE GREAT: Community Queen's double honour

        Community Local legend uses limelight to promote Fraser Coast

        Bay airport’s jobs-rich upgrade begins

        premium_icon Bay airport’s jobs-rich upgrade begins

        Politics The project will create up to 200 jobs at its peak

        Sound the alarm: Common theme in business break-ins

        premium_icon Sound the alarm: Common theme in business break-ins

        Crime The break-ins happened on the Coast overnight

        ‘Democracy must go on’: Plans for a COVID-safe election

        premium_icon ‘Democracy must go on’: Plans for a COVID-safe election

        Politics Voters will have a range of voting options