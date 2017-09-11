Blaze continues to burn

Fire burning in bush between Eli Waters and Dundowran.

A GRASS fire in Eli Waters and Dundowran that spiralled out of control on Sunday has been brought under control, and continues to burn today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said as of Monday morning, no properties were at threat and no emergency warnings were in place.

On Sunday afternoon QFES warned residents to be prepared to evacuate their homes.

The warning was downgraded after the blaze was brought under control that evening.

It was believed the fire was a permit burn which got out of control.