28°
News

Blaze continues to burn

Fire burning in bush between Eli Waters and Dundowran.
Fire burning in bush between Eli Waters and Dundowran. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

A GRASS fire in Eli Waters and Dundowran that spiralled out of control on Sunday has been brought under control, and continues to burn today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said as of Monday morning, no properties were at threat and no emergency warnings were in place.

On Sunday afternoon QFES warned residents to be prepared to evacuate their homes.

The warning was downgraded after the blaze was brought under control that evening.

It was believed the fire was a permit burn which got out of control.

Topics:  dundowran eli waters fire queensland fire and emergency service

Fraser Coast Chronicle
$70M job pipeline of projects for M'boro

$70M job pipeline of projects for M'boro

The Palaszczuk Government will today confirm a $70 million pipeline of projects for Downer EDI's Maryborough workshop.

HEARTBREAK: Wallaroos fall in last minutes

Wallaroos hooker Jack Horder.

Wallaroos led for most of the BRL grand final

iTunes gift cards target of scammers

Scammers are increasingly targeting older Australians and demanding payment in iTunes gift cards.

Cairns woman Maree, 50, fell victim to a surprisingly convincing swindle

PHOTO GALLERY: M'boro team wins HPV challenge

Human Power Vehicles overall winning team was Code Red from St Mary's College. (left to right) Tom Groth, Harry Law, Will Boyce, Jack Shelley, Luke Goddard, Ethan Grambower, and Levi Goddard. Missing: Hamish

Team Code Red took the overall crown.

Local Partners