Blaze started by illegal campfire continues to burn on island

A FIRE believed to have been started by an illegal campfire continues to burn in the northern part of Fraser Island.

The fire has burnt as far north as Rooney’s Point and nearly as far south as Dundubara Campground, which is currently closed to the public.

This is a distance of 40 kilometres as the crow flies.

Early indications suggest the fire was started after an illegal campfire was not extinguished properly.

The public has been generous in sharing information in relation to the cause of this fire and investigations are continuing.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service incident management team is managing the situation and has the necessary trained fire personnel and fire equipment at its disposal.

There are a number of campgrounds that have been closed due to the fire activity.

Visitors to the island should check the park alerts page for available camping areas.

The following camping areas and roads are temporarily closed:

Bowal and Awinya camping areas.

Beach Camping Zone 7 (Wyuna and Burad).

Dundubara camping area.

Platypus Bay Road.

Awinya Road.

Wungul / Bowarrady walking tracks.

All camping permits for closed areas are being transferred to alternative camping areas wherever practical.