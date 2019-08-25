Blaze threatens sugarcane fields, vehicles in Granville

A fire, which broke out in a shed on a Granville property, threatened sugarcane fields and vehicles inside the structure.

WHAT started as a small shed fire quickly turned into a race against time to contain a hazardous situation involving gas cylinders, vehicles and fields of sugarcane.

Firefighters were called out to a blaze on a Napier St property in Granville about 2pm on Saturday.

Despite being a small fire, officers quickly realised the shed, located near the cane fields, contained several gas cylinders, a car and a boat.

Four fire crews were required to contain the blaze, which was extinguished about 4pm.

Maryborough Fire Station officer Shane Charman said officers did well to contain the situation to the shed, with little damage sustained to the cane field.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Mr Charman said it was a timely reminder to ensure residents had fire plans in place.