Blazing into our region's history

Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum president Nigel Kilpatrick shows the 1933 Dennis fire engine to former Hervey Bay fire chief Barry Kelsey. Mr Kelsey served with the fire service from 1975 to 1991. Alistair Brightman

AUSTRALIA Day was more than just a celebration of our great state for volunteers at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.

It was also the day the new and permanent fire station display, barber shop and cobbler display were officially opened, which took many months of research and hard work to create.

Historian John Andersen said the opening was made extra special with long-serving former Hervey Bay Fire Brigade chief officer Barry Kelsey on hand to open the new fire station.

"Having been chief officer ... through the 1980s, Mr Kelsey was in charge during a period of rapid development in Hervey Bay's history and as an active member of many local organisations," Mr Andersen said.

"He is still a highly respected member of the local community.

"He has presented some priceless items which are now on permanent display in the new display."

Mr Andersen said the museum fire station houses a fully restored and registered 1930s Dennis fire engine and associated fire trailer, vintage firefighting equipment dating back to the 1800s, as well as costumes and helmets up to the present day.

"The photographic collection of major Hervey Bay fires is a testament to the importance of our fire service," he said.

The barber shop is typical of the 1940s era, complete with the barber and his customer.

"It is interesting to note that the first barber shop in Hervey Bay operated in Haddow's buildings during the 1930s," Mr Anderson said.

"Kent's barber shop in Queens Rd is a typical men's barber shop and now our museum keeps the tradition alive making it the third of its kind in Scarness.

"Be sure to see the great collection of hand clippers and all of the different types of razors."

In an age when people throw away shoes instead of getting them fixed, Mr Andersen said the new cobbler display highlights how shoes were mended in the past.

"Many people today do not realise what a cobbler was," he said

"Before the mass produced shoes of today, the village cobbler made leather shoes to measure and we are fortunate to have on display, all of the working tools of the cobbler's trade and a wonderful collection of handmade leather shoes dating back over 100 years."

He said the three new displays added a great deal to the wide variety of exhibits spread over the 25 buildings at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.

The museum is located at Zephyr St, Scarness.