Blind Bay woman gifted with a labra-dorable pal

INSTANT CONNECTION: Hervey Bay resident Ruth Dutescu with her new, beautiful guide dog named Quaiser.

INSTANT CONNECTION: Hervey Bay resident Ruth Dutescu with her new, beautiful guide dog named Quaiser. Alistair Brightman

LOSING more than 90 per cent of her vision has not stopped Ruth Dutescu from enjoying an active and fulfilling life, and an adorable labrador named Quaiser is about to make it even better.

Two-year-old guide dog Quaiser has been provided to the Hervey Bay woman courtesy of Guide Dogs Queens-land.

The pair were introduced to each other this week and bonded instantly.

From helping Mrs Dutescu safely cross roads to guiding her through crowded areas, Quaiser is giving Mrs Dutescu more independence.

"She's really helpful in getting around Hervey Bay,” Mrs Dutescu said.

"I have a catch-up with friends who are visually impaired every week, and two of them also have a guide dog.”

A hobby the 54-year-old mother is still able to enjoy is large print books, and Quaiser already knows exactly where they are located in the library.

The former nurse assistant lost the majority of her vision due to glaucoma five years ago, and now has just 10 per cent of her sight in one eye.

She said it was hard to adjust at first but with a loving husband of almost 30 years she has been able to move forward with her life.

Members of the public are asked to not touch Quaiser or any other guide dog they see walking around.

But Mrs Dutescu said people are generally respectful.

Guide Dogs Services team leader Jason Stankoski said there was a waiting list for the region, with those on the list expected to wait a maximum of 12 months.

It costs about $50,000 to train a guide dog.