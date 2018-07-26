Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INSTANT CONNECTION: Hervey Bay resident Ruth Dutescu with her new, beautiful guide dog named Quaiser.
INSTANT CONNECTION: Hervey Bay resident Ruth Dutescu with her new, beautiful guide dog named Quaiser. Alistair Brightman
News

Blind Bay woman gifted with a labra-dorable pal

Annie Perets
by
26th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOSING more than 90 per cent of her vision has not stopped Ruth Dutescu from enjoying an active and fulfilling life, and an adorable labrador named Quaiser is about to make it even better.

Two-year-old guide dog Quaiser has been provided to the Hervey Bay woman courtesy of Guide Dogs Queens-land.

The pair were introduced to each other this week and bonded instantly.

From helping Mrs Dutescu safely cross roads to guiding her through crowded areas, Quaiser is giving Mrs Dutescu more independence.

"She's really helpful in getting around Hervey Bay,” Mrs Dutescu said.

"I have a catch-up with friends who are visually impaired every week, and two of them also have a guide dog.”

A hobby the 54-year-old mother is still able to enjoy is large print books, and Quaiser already knows exactly where they are located in the library.

The former nurse assistant lost the majority of her vision due to glaucoma five years ago, and now has just 10 per cent of her sight in one eye.

She said it was hard to adjust at first but with a loving husband of almost 30 years she has been able to move forward with her life.

Members of the public are asked to not touch Quaiser or any other guide dog they see walking around.

But Mrs Dutescu said people are generally respectful.

Guide Dogs Services team leader Jason Stankoski said there was a waiting list for the region, with those on the list expected to wait a maximum of 12 months.

It costs about $50,000 to train a guide dog.

cute fccommunity fcoffbeat fraser coast guide dogs
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    COURT: Seasoned thief has a $30K SPER debt

    premium_icon COURT: Seasoned thief has a $30K SPER debt

    News The court regular appeared comfortable and relaxed in the dock, making conversation with a prisoner sitting next to him and chuckling every now and again.

    • 26th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Angry patient yells at staff, throws rocks at hospital

    Angry patient yells at staff, throws rocks at hospital

    News The woman threatened to kill workers at Maryborough Hospital.

    • 26th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Business case survives, but council yet to adopt plan

    premium_icon Business case survives, but council yet to adopt plan

    Council News The motion to receive the report was carried 6-3 on Wednesday

    • 26th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    KILLER VIEWS: Calls for CCTV to catch tree vandals

    premium_icon KILLER VIEWS: Calls for CCTV to catch tree vandals

    News Calls for CCTV in troubled Esplanade hotspots have emerged

    • 26th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners