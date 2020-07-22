Menu
Blind M’boro man dodges ‘coffee grinder’ drug charge

Carlie Walker
22nd Jul 2020 2:00 PM
A VISUALLY impaired man, who had never been in trouble with the law until now, has had his offence discharged in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Dale Malcolm Meredith, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing utensils that had been used.

The court heard Meredith had no criminal history.

Police had executed a search at his home and found the grinder, which he said was used when he smoked marijuana several years ago to self-medicate.

He had since stopped smoking, the court was told.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said it was not a particularly serious charge.

Meredith was discharged of the offence.

