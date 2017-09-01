Blinkers indicate your consideration

In most cars the indicator is located directly behind the three o'clock point of a steering wheel.

IF YOU look closely behind the three o'clock mark of your steering wheel you will notice quite an obvious rod which can be pushed up and down.

Those with a European car, look behind the left side at the nine o'clock mark - the same rod.

This might come as a surprise to some, but it is actually called an indicator.

Unfortunately, it seems many drivers have forgotten how to use this handy little contraption which informs other motorists of which direction they intend on turning and I, for one, would love to see this change.

It seems it's at roundabouts where the true colours of drivers really show.

On my commute to work I go through two sets of roundabouts.

Each time I roll up to one I find myself stopping and starting due to other drivers failing to indicate off or letting their right indicator continue to blink despite intending to exit.

Since when did we decide indicating off a roundabout wasn't necessary after we tore those learner plates off and replaced them with very mature P plates?

When I was learning to drive, it was drilled into me to indicate correctly and I guess after driving supervised for 100 hours it really sticks.

As far as I'm concerned, how often you use your blinker is an indication of how considerate you are whilst driving.

Don't get me wrong, there's plenty of people who do the right thing when it comes to indicating.

If you're someone who fails to indicate off a roundabout, I'm sorry but you don't get the privilege of getting mad at another driver for misleading you at a roundabout.

All I can say is learn what's right so you're not left frustrated.