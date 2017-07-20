Block of chocolate auctions for $1005

Kevin Mailer and his children look forward to getting stuck into the 10kg block of Cadbury Chocolate.

RATHER than eating a whopping 10kg block of Cadbury chocolate he won recently, Hervey Bay's Damian Raxach decided to put the sweet treat to better use.

Mr Raxach, from One Agency Reality in Hervey Bay, instead decided to host a live online auction through the agency's Facebook page and donate the proceeds to the charity Rally for a Cause, which hosts the annual Dunga Derby.

The auction, held on July 2, attracted quite a few bidders, with Hervey Bay's Kevin Mailer taking home the prize for $1005.

Mr Mailer said he was pleased to see the proceeds go to such a worthy cause.

"The Dunga Derby and the Rally for a Cause charity do great work in the Fraser Coast Community, easing the financial burden of families with serious medical conditions,” he said.

So what plans does the local dad have for the monster chocolate?

"I think my kids and their friends will be able to make a pretty good dent in the chocolate at my daughter's upcoming birthday party.”