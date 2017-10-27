Blockbuster events coming up at region's cinemas

SPOOKY: Brandon Stevenson and Tarlee Guilesser with a poster for Jigsaw, the horror movie which will be shown at a special screening on Halloween.

HERVEY Bay and Maryborough cinemas will both feature special Halloween screenings of the horror movie, Jigsaw, on October 31.



In Hervey Bay, the screening will start at 8.50pm while in Maryborough it will be shown at 7pm.



A charity screening of A Bad Mums Christmas will also be held in both cities on November 3, but Hervey Bay BigScreen Cinemas' event has already sold out.



In Maryborough, tickets will cost $15, with the event to start at 6.30pm.



On December 13, the midnight premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be held in Hervey Bay, with tickets costing $22.

