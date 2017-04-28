BLOG: ‘There’s more to Hervey Bay than Fraser Island'

Hervey Bay's beautiful beaches have been named as a major drawcard in a blog about why tourists should explore Hervey Bay.

AN online travel blog has shared 10 photos that prove there's more to Hervey Bay than just the gateway to Fraser Island - and they didn't even mention the whale watching.

The blog, called A Travellin' Tale, said it you asked the average east coast backpacker, most would say they stayed at Hervey Bay on the way to Fraser Island and that would be about all they could tell you.

"For most people, the town is a pit-stop on the way to the to the world's largest sand island," the blog reads.

"If you're willing to spend a little bit of time exploring and getting to know the area, you'll find there's a lot more to Hervey Bay than just Fraser Island."

Hervey Bay's top attractions:

Miles of beaches almost entirely to yourself

Get close up and personal with the colourful local characters - including the array of wildlife that call the area home. People can also visit Reefworld to take part in the daily feeding of Hervey Bay's green sea turtles.

Botanic Gardens to rival the big cities - without the crowds.

Museums, galleries and street art are waiting to be discovered

What attractions do you think travelers are missing out on if they don't explore Hervey Bay? Comment below.