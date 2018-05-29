Blooming big crowd at gardens

Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens open day - Peta Pritchard with some of the plants she brought at the open day.

Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens open day - Peta Pritchard with some of the plants she brought at the open day. Alistair Brightman

FROM little things, big things grow as was made clear at the Hervey Bay Botanic Garden Open Day on Sunday.

Free tours, potting workshops and bush tucker barbecues were just some of the fun activities on offer.

The event was held across 75 botanic gardens in Australia and New Zealand and team leader of horticulture Vicky Riley said it was the perfect opportunity to soak up the sunshine and breathe in the fresh air. "It brings families into the gardens and into the outdoors,” she said.

"It also raises awareness of what community groups are on the Fraser Coast as well as educates people on wildlife and fauna in our region.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

More than 400 people attended the event on Sunday - more than double the number of attendees last year.

"It's our fourth year participating and we're improving every year,” Ms Riley said.

"This time around we had the local ukulele group and radio station involved.”

On the day alone, more than $650 was raised for community garden groups. Ms Riley said she wanted to thank local volunteers and all those involved in the event who worked tirelessly to make it so successful.