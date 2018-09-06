Blooming good show is on the move

GROWING COLOUR: With a change of venue, more space and plenty of exhibitors, this year's orchid show will be better than ever, says Carol Jenkins.

AFTER five years at the PCYC, the Hervey Bay Orchid and Garden Spring Show is changing venues.

The popular annual event will now be held in Xavier Catholic College Performance and Arts Centre.

Spokeswoman Carol Jenkins said the new venue would provide ample room for the growing event, which will be held from September 28 to 30.

"This school has enormous space all on one level, allowances for wheelchairs and space for parking many buses of all sizes,” Mrs Jenkins said.

"It has a kitchen that the catering ladies will love, for the preparation entailed in 2000 scones used in our free Devonshire Tea included in our $5 entry.

"Community buses from retirement homes and nursing homes will be welcomed, particularly on Friday, with plenty of space for adjacent parking.”

There will be 14 vendors selling orchids and many types of plants and a great range of horticultural goods for sale at the 35th annual event.

To celebrate, Ms Jenkins said six orchid displays would be judged on the theme Coral for the 35th Anniversary, with members from the Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Gympie, Maryborough, Childers and Agnes Waters Orchid Societies, Garden Clubs, Bromeliad and Bonsai Societies, all exhibiting.

There will be entertainment by local choirs Makin' Whoopee on the Friday from 11am and Man Song on Saturday from 11am.

Fraser Coast Community Radio 107.5 will also provide atmosphere outside from 11am to 3pm on Friday.

Discover the best tips on how to grow different genera in our Fraser Coast area and have your questions answered during talks and demonstrations.

"Any of the members orchid plants, which could be flowering in the displays also, is a great way to purchase an orchid and see what it will look like and know that it will flower at about this time every year, if given the right culture,” Ms Jenkins said.

"Bring along your camera as many of the species orchids our members grow, are now difficult to find in the countries of origin, due to urban growth and lack of protection.”

A children's table of orchids will also encourage young gardeners.

ORCHID SHOW

WHEN: Friday, September 28, and Saturday, September 29, 8am to 4pm and Sunday, September 30, 8am to 2pm.

WHERE: Xavier Catholic College, 1 Wide Bay Dr, Eli Waters

COMPETITION: Foliage plants and hanging baskets are opened to the general public to enter including: Class 1, anthurium. Class 2, bromeliad. Class 3, fern. Class 4, hanging basket. Class 5, any other foliage plant up to 250mm high. Class 6, any other foliage plant over 250mm high. There is a prize of $20 for first place in each class.

SECTION D: Floral art. Following a nautical theme, the display must be no larger than 40cm x 40cm x 30cm and needs to contain at least one orchid along with other flowers. Drop off your entry by 2pm at the college on Thursday, September 27. Judging starts at 4pm. Prizes are $30, $20 and $10.

COST: Entry is $5 and includes a Devonshire tea or coffee.