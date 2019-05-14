Menu
Hervey Bay's Stella Watkins checked out this gorgeous roses in the horticulture pavilion at last year's show. There's set to be plenty more on show this year. Alistair Brightman
News

Fraser Coast Show has blooming good program

Kerrie Alexander
by
14th May 2019 10:40 AM
Subscriber only

NON-STOP entertainment at this year's Fraser Coast Show will make it one of the "biggest and brightest shows ever", says show society president Dennis Bauer.

He said volunteers had spent the past few weeks putting finishing touches on the extensive two-day program and it was set to be a cracker.

"Hold your breath as the daredevil Aussie FMX motorcycle team perform their stunts in front of the main grandstand, followed by Wade Sawmill's massive fireworks," Mr Bauer said.

"This will ensure patrons have plenty to see and be excited about.

"On Friday the official show opening and grand parade centre ring is not to be missed.

"Then to top off two great days is the rodeo in the rodeo arena, then rage at the afterparty until midnight.

"It will feature the great party band Rhino and the Wranglers."

Residents from the Fraser Coast and the wider community have also been hard at work preparing their competition entries for a variety of categories.

The public can view the Fraser Coast school displays, craft, fine art, photography, woodcraft, poultry and birds, horticulture, fruit and vegetables, sub-tropical fruits, cookery, cake decorating, apiary, lapidary, needlework, quilting, cloth dolls, pottery and more.

"The competition entries are in and the difficult job of judging will begin soon," MrBauer said.

"Regardless of the result, entrants should be proud of their efforts.

"The community spirit they have shown will ensure our Fraser Coast Show will continue well into the future."

Out of the pavilions, there will be stud cattle on display with the judging being held on the Thursday.

The best of horse breeds will be judged on both days in centre ring, as well as Australia's best competing in the showjumping.

Add to this the non-stop entertainment featuring the Crackup Sisters country comedy, knockabout acrobatics, woodchopping, stunning whipcracking and chainsaw events, Pat a Pet baby animals, an antique tractor pull, medieval combat displays and musical entertainment - there will be something for everyone.

The Fraser Coast Show will be held at Maryborough Showgrounds on Thursday and Friday, May 23-24.

Gates will open from 9am to 9pm both days. Visit frasercoastshow.com.au for ticket prices.

