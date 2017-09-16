Blooming orchids on display at spring show

WEEKEND EVENT: Carmel Whittaker with the with the the Maryborough District Orchid Society Annual Spring Show, a Cattleya Precious Jewel grown by Jim Evans.

COLOURFUL, exotic orchids are on show today in Maryborough in a display that is sure to please both the eyes and the nose.

The Maryborough District Orchid Society Annual Spring Show is on 8.30am-1pm on Saturday at St Paul's Memorial Hall on Adelaide St.

Society member and judge Dave Gattfield said about 500 orchids were exhibited.

Maryborough District Orchid Society annual show at St. Paul's Hall in Maryborough - Ray Suter takes a look at a Dendrobium Farmeri from the Chiders Orchid Society. Alistair Brightman

"The show is open to everyone, there is plenty to look at,” Mr Gattfield said.

Show judging is complete, and the grand champion is a Cattleya Precious Jewel grown by Gympie resident Jim Evans.

"We selected it because of its shape, colour, and the way it displays itself,” Mr Gattfield said.

Entry is $2 for adults and free for children.