28°
News

Blooming orchids on display at spring show

WEEKEND EVENT: Carmel Whittaker with the with the the Maryborough District Orchid Society Annual Spring Show, a Cattleya Precious Jewel grown by Jim Evans.
WEEKEND EVENT: Carmel Whittaker with the with the the Maryborough District Orchid Society Annual Spring Show, a Cattleya Precious Jewel grown by Jim Evans. Alistair Brightman

COLOURFUL, exotic orchids are on show today in Maryborough in a display that is sure to please both the eyes and the nose.

The Maryborough District Orchid Society Annual Spring Show is on 8.30am-1pm on Saturday at St Paul's Memorial Hall on Adelaide St.

Society member and judge Dave Gattfield said about 500 orchids were exhibited.

Maryborough District Orchid Society annual show at St. Paul's Hall in Maryborough - Ray Suter takes a look at a Dendrobium Farmeri from the Chiders Orchid Society.
Maryborough District Orchid Society annual show at St. Paul's Hall in Maryborough - Ray Suter takes a look at a Dendrobium Farmeri from the Chiders Orchid Society. Alistair Brightman

"The show is open to everyone, there is plenty to look at,” Mr Gattfield said.

Show judging is complete, and the grand champion is a Cattleya Precious Jewel grown by Gympie resident Jim Evans.

"We selected it because of its shape, colour, and the way it displays itself,” Mr Gattfield said.

Entry is $2 for adults and free for children.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
The most popular Queensland destinations to retire

The most popular Queensland destinations to retire

Thirteen Queensland councils have more than 20 per cent of their population aged 65 or over, and all of them are outside major metropolitan centres.

Football and netball the winners in $1.9 million sports precinct windfall

An artists impression of the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct. AEC Group will prepare the business plan for the project.

Hervey Bay Netball: We'll finally be able to have an identity.

New waterslides being installed now at Wetside

EXCITED: Siblings Jayne, Tara and Zach Pele-Whiteman can't wait for the new waterslides.

Christmas is the expected completion date.

Why coffee is so darn good

Why do we love this stuff so much?

Why do we love it so much and what is it doing to our bodies?

Local Partners