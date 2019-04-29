Blues win with late goal over gallant Granville

RESPECT: Sunbury Football Club observing a minutes silence in remembrance of Anzac Day before their Wide Bay Premier League clash against Granville.

RESPECT: Sunbury Football Club observing a minutes silence in remembrance of Anzac Day before their Wide Bay Premier League clash against Granville. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL: The Sunbury Blues and KSS Jets followed up their FFA Cup form with wins in the Wide Bay Premier League on Saturday night.

Sunbury were without five regular players and were up against Granville in a local derby.

Two early goals to Sunbury had supporters believing it may be an easy night for their team.

Granville however had other ideas and after Sunbury conceded a silly penalty they were back in the contest.

Sunbury coach Andrew Howlett was high in his praise of Granville.

"Granville have had a tough start to the year but they have improved out of sight,” Howlett said.

"They wanted it more than we did and were more physical on the ball,” he said.

The match was poised at 2-2 with six minutes to go before Braith Gempton scored his second for the night to secure the three points for Sunbury.

"It was Braith's first full game in Division One and he played well,” Howlett said.

In the Hervey Bay derby between KSS Jets and United Warriors it was a one-sided match with the Jets victorious with a 6-0 scoreline.

Phil Rimmer coach of the KSS Jets congratulated Warriors young players on their efforts.

"United kept matching it with us until the last 20 minutes,” Rimmer said.

"It was 1-1 at half-time and it wasn't until the late into the second half we ran away with it,” he said.

Liam Previtera, Jarrod Best and Matt Capelo all scored doubles for the KSS Jets.

Matt Capelo did receive some light hearted banter from team-mates on the sideline about his last goal coming from a penalty late in the match.

Many believed he should have given the shot to another player to add their name to the score sheet.

In other Wide Bay Premier League matches Across the Waves dominated Doon Villa with a 13-0 scoreline.

Across the Waves have now scored 34 goals in Wide Bay Premier Leauge and are yet to have a goal scored against them.

Bingera scored a late goal to take home the three points over Brothers Aston Villa 2-1.

While the Buccaneers scored a point after drawing 2-2 with United Park Eagles.

This is the first point the Buccaneers have secured in the Wide Bay Premier League competition.

Round five action for the Wide Bay Premier League returns on Saturday May 11 featuring three Fraser Coast derbies.

United Warrior play host to Granville.

While Sunbury and Doon Villa will go up against each other at the Maryborough Cricket Ground.

The final Fraser Coast match will have KSS Jets visiting the new Fraser Coast Sports Precinct to challenge the Buccaneers.